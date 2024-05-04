Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.67% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $48,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 123,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. 255,371 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

