West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Shares of West Coast Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. West Coast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans.

