Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE PIF traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.29. 58,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.54. The company has a market cap of C$259.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.08 and a 12-month high of C$15.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of C$25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.5694106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

