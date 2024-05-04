Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,012 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.82% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $45,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $127.76. 66,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

