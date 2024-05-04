LGT Group Foundation Invests $238,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $174.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

