Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,360 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $70,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

KXI opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $863.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $64.51.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

