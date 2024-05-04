Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Ryan Specialty has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:RYAN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 2,143,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18 and a beta of 0.58. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

