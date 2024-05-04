Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. 4,792,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

