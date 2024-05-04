Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 21,703 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.43% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $49,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. 102,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $43.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.