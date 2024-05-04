Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $49.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $49,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

VDC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.31. 79,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,251. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $204.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

