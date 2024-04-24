Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 897,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.