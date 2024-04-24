Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 3.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.18.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

View Our Latest Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.