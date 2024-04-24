Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $692.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

