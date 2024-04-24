New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $79.10 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,127 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $79,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 186,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,610,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after buying an additional 286,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 19,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

