Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.58% of Molina Healthcare worth $121,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,234,000 after acquiring an additional 104,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 664.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $363.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

