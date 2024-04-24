Sigma Planning Corp Has $989,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,303 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

