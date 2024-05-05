IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $220.42. The company had a trading volume of 405,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,231. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.22 and its 200 day moving average is $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 280,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

