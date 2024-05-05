American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $75,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in American Tower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 238,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,281,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

AMT traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.74. 3,130,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

