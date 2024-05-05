Amalgamated Bank Sells 844 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,104,000 after purchasing an additional 234,883 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,122,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $17,074,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $164.89 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average is $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.