Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.3877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.37. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.