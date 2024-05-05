M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.32% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $54,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. 75,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

