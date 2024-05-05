M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.03% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $229,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

