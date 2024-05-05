M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $70,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Comcast by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Comcast by 8.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,044,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,459,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,071,000 after purchasing an additional 95,729 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,278,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

