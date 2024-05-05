Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 12.0 %

Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,417,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,653. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

