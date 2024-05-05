Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

