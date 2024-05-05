Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Arcosa Stock Up 10.0 %

ACA traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 560,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,652. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $89.07.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

