Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Saia worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.22.

Saia Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $400.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.91 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.31.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

