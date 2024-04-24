Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,097 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.66% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $121,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $106.43 and a one year high of $131.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.