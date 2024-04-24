iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. 97,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,207. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

