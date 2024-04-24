SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $127,000 Position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLFY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $188,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. 7,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,348. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,610 shares in the company, valued at $621,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

