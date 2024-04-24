Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 460 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 346,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $73,833,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $230.64. The stock had a trading volume of 213,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

