SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 216,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,716. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $66.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1998 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

