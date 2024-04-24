Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GOVI stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

