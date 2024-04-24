GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 384 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $1,094.29. The company had a trading volume of 195,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,096.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,013.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

