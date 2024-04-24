Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.97. The company had a trading volume of 66,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.45. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.