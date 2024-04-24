Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $274,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after buying an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,574,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $61.57. 468,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

