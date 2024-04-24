FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.10) for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNAC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $2.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 21,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,472 shares of company stock worth $365,981. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee owned 0.98% of Cartesian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

