Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -1.48. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,781 shares of company stock worth $883,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

