Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.000-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

Lennox International Stock Up 3.7 %

LII opened at $476.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $256.74 and a twelve month high of $501.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $473.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

