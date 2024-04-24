FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Thor Explorations Ltd. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Explorations in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Thor Explorations’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Thor Explorations stock opened at C$0.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. Thor Explorations has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$170.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

