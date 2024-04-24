First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

