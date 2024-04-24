First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
