Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,162,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 2,393,548 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQX shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,940,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 900,084 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,603,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 86,481 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after buying an additional 262,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after buying an additional 412,402 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

