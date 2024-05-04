Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

ERO opened at C$28.51 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

