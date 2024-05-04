National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
NABZY stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About National Australia Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.