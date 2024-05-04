National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

NABZY stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

About National Australia Bank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.