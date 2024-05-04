Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin Buys 11,972 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,155.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,558,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,246.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

