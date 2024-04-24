RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.37. 3,802,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

