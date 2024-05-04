Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Raised to $4.70

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.60 to $4.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Largo’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Largo Stock Performance

LGO stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Largo has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Largo will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Largo

Largo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Largo during the third quarter worth $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Largo by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Largo during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Largo during the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Stories

