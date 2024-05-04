Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITW. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.78.

NYSE:ITW opened at $243.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.07 and a 200 day moving average of $251.66. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

