Bausch + Lomb’s (BLCO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLCO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

