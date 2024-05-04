Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

